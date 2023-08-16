Man arrested by Malaysian police for insulting King on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR - A 43-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account @SamBanjar Perak, was arrested on Tuesday for uploading a seditious post and insulting Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the man, was arrested in Bera, Pahang. The man has been remanded for four days till Aug 18, reported Bernama.

“The man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account, @SamBanjar Perak, posted a seditious statement that insulted ... the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the public to be wise and conscientious social media users and avoid making any statements that could threaten peace and unity, especially involving 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues.