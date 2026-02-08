Man arrested after allegedly chasing university student in Melaka mall with knife

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

MELAKA – A 21-year-old female university student endured a terrifying ordeal after she was chased by a knife-wielding man at the parking bay of a shopping mall in Taman Lagenda, Melaka, in what police have described as a random attack on a shopper.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the victim told police officers that she did not know the 50-year-old local suspect and never had any prior dealings with him.

He said the drama unfolded at about 9.30pm on Feb 7. The victim fled with her 16-year-old sister into the shopping mall after being approached by the stranger, who behaved aggressively while brandishing a knife.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who is from Kelemak in Alor Gajah, suddenly shouted and hurled abuse at the victim before chasing her with a knife, causing fear and panic.

“The victim managed to escape unharmed after running into the mall when the suspect fell and discontinued pursuing her,” Assistant Commissioner Patit said on Feb 8.

He added that the victim did not recognise the suspect and had never seen him before.

ACP Patit said the suspect was arrested following a police report lodged by the victim in the early hours of Feb 8. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK