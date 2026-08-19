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Man and two daughters killed after immigration truck runs red light and crashes into car in KL

The accident happened when the empty truck was travelling to pick up detainees following an operation on illegal immigrants.

PETALING JAYA - A man and his two daughters were killed after they were hit by an Immigration Department truck that veered off course following a collision at a traffic light intersection along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug 19.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the accident happened at about 1am when the empty truck was travelling from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration office towards Chow Kit to pick up detainees following an operation on illegal immigrants in the area, reported Sinar Harian.

“Initial investigations found that the truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, was believed to have entered the intersection while the traffic light in its direction was red, with its beacon lights and siren activated,” Assistant Commissioner Zamzuri said.

“At the same time, a car driven by a 50-year-old man was travelling straight through the intersection as the traffic light in his direction was green.

“The driver was unable to avoid the truck, resulting in a collision in the middle of the intersection.”

Zamzuri said the impact caused the Immigration Department truck to veer towards four pedestrians, who were members of the same family.

“The truck also hit another car that had stopped at the traffic light intersection.

“The three victims who died at the scene were a 53-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 25 and 12.

“The man’s 55-year-old wife, who is also the mother of the two girls, was also hit and suffered injuries to her head, right hand and both legs,”

Zamzuri said the man’s 55-year-old wife was also hit and suffered injuries to her head, right hand and legs, adding that she was taken to the critical care unit of Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

Zamzuri said the police detained the Immigration Department truck driver and the 50-year-old driver to assist in investigations.

“Breathalyser tests for alcohol and preliminary urine screenings conducted on both drivers returned negative results,” he said.

He said the police had also inspected the scene, obtained CCTV footage and were tracing independent witnesses.

“The vehicles involved were also taken for inspection and further investigation,” he said, adding that the case is under investigation.

Malaysia’s immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban, when contacted, said the department’s standard operating procedures will be re-examined, adding that the department will fully cooperate with the police on the investigation into the fatal accident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK