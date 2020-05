Malls, convention centres among Thai businesses to reopen

BANGKOK • Thailand will begin allowing department stores, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen from tomorrow, as new coronavirus cases dwindle, the government said.

Stores selling electronics, furniture and office supplies will be among the businesses allowed to resume operations, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The pandemic has forced many countries to impose strict lockdowns. In Thailand, large stores aside from grocery shops and pharmacies have been closed since late March when daily cases in the country surged above 100.

"I expect our numbers to remain good so we can further relax restrictions in the next phases to return to normalcy," Mr Taweesin said yesterday.

While easing more restrictions was necessary for domestic economic activity to resume, he said the government remained wary about a potential second wave of cases. "Everyone has to cooperate," he added.

Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases yesterday, all of which were imported, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

Other businesses allowed to resume operations tomorrow include nail salons, cosmetics and clothing stores, hotel meeting rooms and convention centres. Mr Taweesin said libraries, galleries and museums are also set to reopen.

A night-time curfew will also be shortened by one hour, to 11pm to 4am, from 10pm to 4am previously.

Spas, massage centres and most gyms will remain closed for now, although yoga studios and swimming pools can reopen as long as people practise social distancing.

Thailand first relaxed some restrictions on May 3, allowing six types of businesses to reopen, including outdoor markets, barber shops and pet groomers.

But Mr Taweesin urged Thais to wear masks and practise social distancing to prevent a resurgence of the virus that first emerged in China and has killed over 300,000 people globally.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and on Wednesday reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.

