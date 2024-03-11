Male sexual harassment victims on the rise in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The number of male sexual harassment and assault victims are increasing in Malaysia, according to statistics from the federal police.

Data from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) showed that while female victims still mostly outnumber males, there has been a steady increase in the number of male victims.

On average, data showed nearly a 1 per cent increase in male victims since 2021.

In 2023, the police recorded a total of 3,361 sexual harassment and assault cases with 135 of the victims being male or around 4 per cent of total victims.

In 2021, the D11 recorded 82 male victims out of the 2,905 total, with that number increasing to 95 out of the 2,920 in 2022.

According to police statistics, six offences have been listed as sexual harassment and assault offences: rape, molestation, outrage of modesty, gross indecency, spread of lewd content and stalking.

Almost half of the male victims in 2023 were linked to cases investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty.

A further 32 men were victims involving the spread of obscene materials.

Two male victims had also been found to be victims of stalking, under the newly minted Section 507A of the Penal Code.

Statistics, however, showed no records of male rape victims, with all 4,491 rape victims in the last three years being women.

While female victims still vastly outnumber males, with 98.56 per cent of the 9,198 victims of sexual harassment and abuse in the last three years, the police view cases of male victims seriously.

“The scenario in Malaysia shows an increase in the number of crimes committed as well as the number of the crimes being reported,” D11 assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said in an interview with The Star.

“This increase is due to the evolution of crime on a global scale, with sexual crimes involving the Internet as a medium has made such crimes easy to cross country borders and reach a larger target of victims, be it children or adults, male or female, regardless of geographical borders,” she added.