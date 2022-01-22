Malaysia's virus cases hit one-month high

Malaysia reported its highest tally of Covid-19 cases in over a month yesterday, one day after it announced the easing of quarantine protocols for international arrivals.

The health authorities reported 4,046 cases yesterday, the first time the number breached the 4,000 mark since Dec 18.

On Thursday, the government announced that all international arrivals in Malaysia will be required to quarantine for only five days if they had received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those with only two doses will have to quarantine for seven days, and those not fully vaccinated will have to do so for 10 days.

The new quarantine protocols will come into effect on Monday.

Health officials expect a surge of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant, which was first detected in the country last month.

Malaysia's infectivity rate breached 1.0 on Jan 11 and has fluctuated around that level for the past 10 days.

Prior to that, the last time the rate breached 1.0 was on Nov 23 last year, before Omicron was designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

The month-long high in case numbers also comes as ticket sales for the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme between Malaysia and Singapore resumed - albeit with a reduced daily quota - yesterday, about a week before Chinese New Year.

Malaysia has opted to keep its economy and borders open even though Omicron has run rampant elsewhere in the world.

"The modelling we do at the Health Ministry suggests Omicron cases and cases in general will rise in February and March," Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday.

But he added that Omicron cases were so far not as serious as those involving the Delta variant, which killed tens of thousands of Malaysians last year despite months of lockdowns.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 patients declined by 19.2 per cent from last week.

As at Thursday, Malaysia's hospital bed usage stood at 62 per cent, while ventilator usage stood at 33.4 per cent.

Malaysia had 41,617 active Covid-19 cases as at Thursday, but 83.4 per cent of them are under home quarantine, normally given to those who have mild or no symptoms. The number of patients in hospitals stood at 2,687.

The country reported 22 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday and Omicron has not led to a rise in fatalities. It has so far detected 439 Omicron cases, most of which were imported.

On Wednesday, the government said it would allow house visits and reunion dinners for Chinese New Year, although open houses are prohibited.

Open houses involve a constant stream of visitors, including the public, while house visits are closed-door and for invited guests only.

The health authorities on Thursday also announced the removal of the mandate for temperature screenings at premises and business outlets, after nearly two years.

Most of the Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia daily display mild or no symptoms.

Only 32 had symptoms in need of treatment yesterday.

Over 78 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, and 31 per cent have had their booster shots.

Malaysia will also start vaccinating children aged five to 11 next month.