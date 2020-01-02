Malaysia's unpopular Education Minister Maszlee Malik resigns

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's Education Minister Maszlee Malik resigned on Thursday (Jan 2), following intense speculation that the controversial minister has been pressured to step down ahead of a minor Cabinet reshuffle.

MP Maszlee, 45, who is from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia announced his resignation at a news conference at his office in Putrajaya.

"After meeting with Tun (Mahathir) and on his advice - who to me is a statesman, a father figure - with a willing and heavy heart, I Maszlee Malik return my position as education minister to the the prime minister effective Jan 3," he said.

The resignation followed months of speculation that he would be removed as part of a Cabinet reshuffle by Dr Mahathir. The Malaysian media on Thursday said several deputy ministers would also be replaced in the first reshuffle of his 19-month old Cabinet.

Mr Maszlee, the federal lawmaker for Renggam in Johor state and a former academic, has been criticised for numerous issues including the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools.

A first-time MP, he has attracted the most number of controversies since becoming minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, and based on media reports is by far the most unpopular Cabinet minister.

He has often been criticised for straying away from his main job of improving education standards.

He caused confusion and anger by saying all students should change their white shoes to black so these won't get dirty easily; he pushed to introduce cashless payment in schools and wanted to set up petrol stations on five university grounds to encourage entrepreneurship. He had also asked hotels to let their swimming pools be used by schools.

In his first few months as minister, Mr Maszlee had to be told by the Cabinet to drop his presidency of the International Islamic University Malaysia. He was adamant for months that he wasn't doing anything wrong, though it was a PH election promise not to have politicians as heads of universities in order to give them academic freedom.

The Jawi controversy and another involving a university exam paper were the latest involving his ministry.

Most Malaysians were surprised when the Education Minister in August announced it would introduce Jawi writing as part of the Bahasa Melayu period in Chinese and Tamil schools.

The move stoked racial tensions as the vernacular schools rejected the plan on fears of creeping Islamisation, while a section of Malaysian Malays said the minority-run schools should be compelled to learn the Arabic-script writing as part of living in Malay-majority Malaysia.

Last week, a northern Malaysian university caused an uproar after an exam question issued by it called controversial Indian preacher Zakir Naik "one of the icons of the Islamic world".

Mr Maszlee tried to distance his ministry from the controversy involving the exam question issued by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP). Mr Zakir is a Malaysian permanent resident who is wanted in his home country India for charges of money laundering and hate speech.

Mr Zakir has been banned by Malaysian police from giving any more public lectures, after he was deemed to have insulted Malaysian Chinese and Indians in one speech.