Malaysia's unorthodox approach to 5G roll-out stirs debate

KUALA LUMPUR - A plan by the Malaysian government to roll out 5G infrastructure on its own, rather than allow the private sector to take the lead, is stirring fears that it may sow the seeds for a policy fiasco the country can ill afford.

Carrying a whopping price tag of RM15 billion (S$4.9 billion), the proposed 5G roll-out by the newly minted state-owned Digital Nasional Bhd is being touted by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration as a crucial cornerstone to jump-start the country's beleaguered economy.