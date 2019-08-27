Malaysia's transport ministry forms committee to probe KLIA glitch

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's transport ministry has formed a committee to investigate the recent network failure at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the six-man committee will look into why the Total Airport Management System (TAMS) had caused four days of flight delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers.

He added that the committee had been tasked to probe the real reason behind the glitch and give recommendations that can be implemented to ensure that similar incidents would not happen again.

"The system has been stabilised on Aug 24 and it is currently being monitored by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) as the airport's operator," said Mr Loke.

"The panel has been given a month to prepare a detail report to the Cabinet," he added in a statement on Monday (Aug 26).

The committee comprises ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abdul Rahman as chairman, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, Mavcom commissioner Datuk Seri Long See Wool, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Ahmad Nizar Zolfakar, CAAM member Afzal Abdul Rahim, National Cyber Security Agency chief executive Md Shah Nuri Md Zain and the Air Unit of the Transport Ministry as its secretariat.

The MAHB is not ruling out the possibility that the recent network failure at the KLIA and KLIA2 was caused by an "act of malicious intent".

It was reported that MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said that the organisation will let the authorities handle the situation.

He said MAHB remains committed to providing the highest quality of service, and will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that smooth operations remain.

"The airport operator has not ruled out the possibility that the failure was caused by an act of malicious intent.

"Nevertheless, we will put this in the hands of the authorities to do a full investigation on the matter, " he said.

The systems disruption, which began last Wednesday (Aug 21), had affected key functions at the airports, such as the WiFi connection, flight information display system, check-in counters and the baggage handling system.

Scores of flights were delayed as a result, with many passengers unhappy over the situation.

National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) said no evidence of a cyberattack was detected.

It added that the preliminary findings by MAHB indicated that the disruption was due to network equipment failure.