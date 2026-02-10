Malaysia’s top court restores conviction and jail sentence on former palm oil agency head

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s top court on Feb 10 reinstated a corruption conviction and six-year jail sentence imposed on a former chairman of the state palm-oil plantation body, national news agency Bernama reported.

In March 2024, an appeals court had overturned a guilty verdict against Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad on nine counts of bribery for illegally receiving about RM3 million (S$967,036) linked to the purchase of a hotel during his time as chair of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Mohamad Isa was the chair of Felda, the state palm-oil plantation agency, from 2011 to 2017.

He has denied wrongdoing.

A three-member bench of the Federal Court on Feb 10 allowed prosecutors’ appeal against the acquittal, finding the sentence imposed by a lower court was appropriate and in accordance with the law, Bernama reported.

“We need to reiterate that corruption is a heinous act that would destroy a nation,” Justice Nordin Hassan was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Isa’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bernama reported the court ordered that Mohamad Isa begin serving his sentence on Feb 10.

Felda had been dogged by allegations of corruption and poor management for years, sending its losses and debts soaring over the past decade.

In 2017, Mohamad Isa was replaced as chairman of Felda and its then-listed unit FGV Holdings, one of the world’s largest palm-oil plantation operators, amid reports of suspicious transactions and deals at both entities.

FGV Holdings was taken private by Felda in 2025, with the state body saying it planned to restructure the company. REUTERS