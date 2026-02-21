Malaysia’s TB outbreak: Public urged to mask up in crowded places as cases rise to over 3,000

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease and is transmitted through the air to nearby close contacts.

KUALA LUMPUR - As Malaysians flock to Ramadan bazaars and breaking fast gatherings, the Health Ministry is reminding the public to observe tuberculosis (TB) precautions, especially in crowded and enclosed spaces.

In a statement issued on Feb 21, the ministry said a total of 596 new tuberculosis (TB) cases were reported nationwide during the sixth epidemiological week from Feb 8-14.

The statement said the latest detections brought the cumulative number of tuberculosis cases to 3,161 across the country.

“Crowded, enclosed, and poorly ventilated spaces increase the risk of transmission, especially if an individual with untreated active TB is present.

“Ramadan itself is not a cause of TB transmission. However, higher social interaction during the month may increase exposure risks,” the statement added.

The ministry stressed that community awareness and proactive measures are key to early detection, effective treatment, and prevention of TB spread.

“With collective action, we can ensure a safe and healthy Ramadan for all.

“Unlike influenza or Covid-19, TB spreads more slowly and usually requires prolonged and repeated exposure,” the statement added.

The public is advised to practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette, ensure good indoor ventilation, wear masks if symptomatic or in crowded areas, and seek medical attention for coughs lasting more than two weeks or other TB-related symptoms.

The breakdown of cases shows that Sabah recorded the highest number with 755 cases, followed by Selangor with 596 cases and Sarawak with 332 cases.

Johor ranked next with 280 cases, while the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded 244 cases.

Kedah registered 181 cases, followed by Penang with 172 cases, and Perak with 154 cases.

Kelantan recorded 121 cases, Pahang with 103 cases, Terengganu with 74 cases, and Negeri Sembilan, which recorded 62 cases.

Meanwhile, Melaka recorded 48 cases, Perlis reported 21 cases, and the Federal Territory of Labuan registered the lowest number with 18 cases. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK