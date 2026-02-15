503 new TB cases reported in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Sabah recorded the highest number, accounting for 23.88 per cent of the nationwide total.

- A total of 503 new tuberculosis (TB) cases were reported in Malaysia from Feb 1 to 7.

In a statement issued on Feb 15, the Health Ministry said the latest detections brought the cumulative number of TB cases to 2,571.

Sabah recorded the highest number with 614 cases, accounting for 23.88 per cent of the total reported.

This was followed by Selangor with 476 cases (18.51 per cent) and Sarawak with 257 cases (10 per cent).

Johor ranked next with 233 cases (9.06 per cent), while the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded 202 cases (7.86 per cent). Penang registered 148 cases (5.76 per cent), followed by Kedah with 144 cases (5.60 per cent) and Perak with 127 cases (4.94 per cent).

Lower figures were reported in the remaining states, including Kelantan with 96 cases (3.73 per cent), Pahang with 81 cases (3.15 per cent), Terengganu with 60 cases (2.33 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan, which recorded 58 cases (2.26 per cent).

Meanwhile, Melaka recorded 42 cases (1.63 per cent), Perlis reported 17 cases (0.66 per cent) and the Federal Territory of Labuan registered the lowest number with 16 cases, representing 0.62 per cent of the total.

In preparation for the upcoming festive season and extended public holidays, the public is advised to remain vigilant in preventing and controlling TB transmission, said the statement.

“Preventive measures include practising proper cough and sneeze etiquette and wearing face masks in crowded areas.

“Individuals experiencing symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss are urged to seek immediate screening at the nearest healthcare facility,” it said.

The statement emphasised that these measures are not only about assessing personal risk but also about taking social responsibility to protect oneself, family members and the wider community from the risk of infectious disease transmission. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK