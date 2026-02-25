Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Tuberculosis can spread in crowded and enclosed spaces, such as Ramadan bazaars.

– When Mr Hisyam Mohamad woke up and coughed out blood-streaked phlegm one morning in 2023, his instinct was to ignore it, reaching instead for cough syrup and painkillers .

But his condition deteriorated . The 42-year-old oil palm smallholder from Pekan, Pahang, lost over 30kg in less than one month , as well as constantly felt cold and shivered. He was exhausted and short of breath.

Mr Hisyam was among the 26,781 tuberculosis cases recorded in Malaysia in 2023 , a year that saw the respiratory disease rising by 5.5 per cent from the previous year.

Relating to The Straits Times his experience with the infectious disease, Mr Hisyam said that his only close contact with a TB patient was in 2017, when his father-in-law contracted the disease and died from it a year later.

“For years, I thought I was safe,” he said, recalling how doctors had told him he had a latent TB infection, sometimes referred to as “sleeping TB”. “The bacteria was already in my body, but it was dormant.”

Often referred to simply as TB, the disease has afflicted humans for thousands of years, leading many Malaysians to view it as a problem of the past, associated more with history books than news headlines.

But it has come back under the spotlight in the country after the number of infected cases rose again in the first six weeks of 2026 with 3,161 cases recorded nationwide – a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

What’s behind TB spike in Malaysia

Sabah recorded the highest number with 755 cases, followed by Selangor (596), and Sarawak (332), according to the latest statistics from the Malaysian Health Ministry as at Feb 25.

Next comes Johor (280), while the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya together recorded 244 cases.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in March 2025 showed that there were 1,156 new cases of active TB in Singapore in 2024 , which is trending downwards from a high of 1,306 cases in 2021.

Unlike Covid-19, which can spread rapidly through brief contact between people , the transmission of tuberculosis typically requires prolonged, close exposure to an infectious individual, often in enclosed spaces.

In a press release on Feb 16 , health consultancy Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy had flagged Chinese New Year gatherings as an earlier risk driver, noting that any crowded, poorly ventilated indoor setting poses a risk.

Public health physician Venugopalan K. Balan said that cases like Mr Hisyam’s happen due to the latent bacteria being reactivated due to declining immunity that comes from ageing, as well as exposure to other diseases and treatment that affect immunity.

“Covid could cause increased susceptibility to TB if it had caused residual lung injury after the initial infection,” Dr Venugopalan told ST.

“Apart from this, impaired immune response resulting from primary Covid infection could also lead to increased TB susceptibility.”

But he stressed that there is no need to panic , adding that public anxiety over infectious diseases is generally overblown. He also said suggestions to bring back some of the pandemic-era measures such as social distancing and community masking are “overkill”.

“There is no need (for Covid-era measures) as transmission occurs through prolonged contact with an undiagnosed TB patient,” said Dr Venugopalan, who was a senior epidemiologist with the Health Ministry of Malaysia for 36 years.

“Masking is more relevant for (those in) healthcare facilities and close contacts at home.”

He said that TB has been a neglected disease which remained in society due to delayed detection and treatment, as well as poor treatment compliance from patients who had stopped their treatment halfway.

“ The TB endgame is a long-term project with no quick fixes,” Dr Venugopalan said.

The problem is compounded by the emergence of drug-resistant TB strains – a direct consequence of Malaysia’s high treatment interruption rate of around 24 per cent, and an 81.5 per cent treatment success rate that falls below World Health Organization 95 per cent target , according to the Feb 16 release by Galen Centre.

Unlike many other diseases, TB treatment requires patients to follow a strictly regimented medication plan for at least six months, taking multiple pills daily at fixed times without delay.

Failure to adhere to the regimen could undo progress, including having to restart the entire course for another six months.

Mr Hisyam, who underwent the treatment, described it as “strict and unforgiving”.

“The doctor said it has to be that way to make sure the bacteria is fully killed. Unlike Covid-19, TB takes a year to fully recover. One could die if it goes untreated,” he said.

How to detect and protect yourself from TB?

The timing of the spike in infections in Malaysia has also prompted warnings to curb TB transmission tied to the Ramadan season. As Malaysians flock to bazaars and gatherings to break fast , Malaysia’s MOH has reminded the public to observe precautions, especially in crowded and enclosed spaces.

“Crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces increase the risk of transmission, especially if an individual with untreated active TB is present,” it said in a statement on Feb 21 .

“Ramadan itself is not a cause of TB transmission. However, higher social interaction during the month may increase exposure risks.”

It also urged the public to:

Practise proper cough and sneeze etiquette

Ensure good ventilation in enclosed spaces

Wear a face mask when symptomatic or in crowded settings

Seek medical attention promptly if anyone is experiencing a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks or other related symptoms.

Early detection is critical, said experts.

Dr Helmy Haja Mydin, a consultant lung specialist at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, said TB should be suspected when a person experiences a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks.

“These are prolonged episodes of coughing, usually with phlegm – yellow or green – and in some cases severe enough to cough up blood,” Dr Helmy said.

“These are sometimes associated with difficulty breathing, fever, chills and unexplained weight loss.”

The presence of these symptoms warrant further investigations such as a chest X-ray and checking the sputum or mucus for the presence of the TB germ.

Like Dr Venugopalan, Dr Helmy stressed that TB is not an epidemic like Covid and cautioned against stigmatising those who have it .

“There is even a stigma that says only foreign workers, the B40 group, have this disease,” he said, referring to the bottom 40 per cent of income earners in Malaysia.

“It’s important to know that it’s entirely curable provided that it’s diagnosed early and patients take the right prescription for the right duration.”