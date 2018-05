PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's secretary-general to the Ministry of Finance Irwan Serigar has been transferred to the Public Services Department effectively Monday (May 14) until June 13, 2018, reported national news agency Bernama.

His contract of service has been shortened to June 14, 2018.

Tan Sri Irwan heads several government-linked corporations (GLCs) in his role as top civil servant in the finance ministry, and this includes the chairmanship of scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB.