Malaysia's rulers meet following King's abdication

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's nine ruling monarchs concluded a meeting at the Istana Negara on Monday (Jan 7) after the King, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped down on Sunday in an unprecedented move.

The meeting was reportedly held to fix a date for the Conference of Rulers to convene again to elect the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Only six of the nine Sultans were present at the meeting.

According to the New Straits Times daily, they were Perlis ruler Tuanku Syed Sirajudin Syed Putra Jamalullail; Terengganu ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir; Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah; and Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin, who is the Deputy Agong, will serve as acting King in the interim.

However, he is not next in line, according to the succession order.

Next in line is Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang, but he is said to be ailing and his son has been Regent for two years.

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Ismail is next in the rotation system.

Sultan Muhammad himself was selected on the final day of a three-day sitting of the Conference of Rulers in 2016.

At the time, Perak’s Sultan Nazrin was selected as the Deputy Agong over the Pahang Ruler who was next in line for the post of Deputy King.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday that the government hopes the new Agong would be elected as soon as possible, Bernama reported.

Tun Mahathir said the election had to be expedited because he had to have an audience with the Agong on certain matters.

“The government accepts the decision of (the Sultan of Kelantan) Sultan Muhammad V to step down. It is in accordance with the Constitution,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after opening the Terengganu office of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, according to Bernama.