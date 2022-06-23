Malaysia's removal of price controls spotlights strain from subsidies

The ceiling price for chickens and chicken eggs and subsidies on selected cooking oil products will be removed from July 1. PHOTO: REUTERS
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
23 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's move to scrap price controls on selected food items spotlights the growing strain from subsidies on the government's finances and the urgent need to tackle public sector debt that ranks as one of the highest in Asia.

The decision to remove the ceiling price for chickens and chicken eggs, as well as subsidies on selected cooking oil products from July 1, is expected to presage more measures in the coming weeks to rationalise the country's decades-old dependence on energy and food subsidies, said officials familiar with the policy adjustment plans.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top