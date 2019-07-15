Malaysia's population estimated to rise 0.6% to 32.6 million this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Xinhua) - Malaysia's population this year is estimated to rise 0.6 percent year-on-year to 32.6 million, slower than its annual growth rate of 1.1 per cent last year, a government agency said Monday (July 15).

The Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the declining population growth rate was due to the decrease in both fertility rates and net international migration.

Malaysia's population last year grew 1.1 per cent year-on-year to 32.4 million.

According to the statement, of the total population of 32.6 million this year, 29.4 million or 90.2 per cent are citizens while non-citizens accounted for 3.2 million or 9.8 per cent of the total population.

At the total level, the sex ratio remained at 107 males per 100 females since 2013. The sex ratio for citizens declined slightly to 102 males per 100 females in 2015 to 2019, from 103 males per 100 females in 2010 to 2014.

However, the non-citizen ratio was higher at 163 males per 100 females in 2019.

Meanwhile, the composition of the population aged 0 to 14 years old (young age) in 2019 decreased to 23.3 per cent, from 23.8 per cent in 2018.

The population aged 15 to 64 years old (working age) increased to 70 per cent from 69.7 per cent in 2018.

Similarly, the composition of population 65 years and over (old-age) increased to 6.7 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

The increase in the composition of working age and the old age population contributed to the incline of the median age in 2019, in which the median age rose to 28.9 years from 28.6 years in 2018.