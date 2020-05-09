Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin brokers peace between Johor Bersatu and Umno

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The warring parties of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno Johor have met with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who mediated and helped to sort out their differences.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya on Friday (May 8) afternoon was attended by Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, who is also the Umno state chief, and state Umno secretary Samsolbari Jamali.

Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang was present, along with the party's state secretary Mohd Solihan Badri and former state menteri besars, Datuk Osman Sapian and Datuk Sahruddin Jamal.

The meeting was reportedly called by Tan Sri Muhyiddin who wanted to know the issue that led to problems between the two parties in Johor.

When contacted, Mr Mazlan confirmed that the meeting with PM Muhyiddin and the other leaders had taken place.

He said the meeting was fruitful, as Johor Bersatu and Umno had found common ground and resolved the problem they had.

"The problem is quite small as it involved appointments of village chiefs, local councillors and hospital visiting board, " he added.

Mr Mazlan, the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and a state executive councillor, added that the matter had been resolved and both parties would work together.

The friction between the two parties had threatened to destabilise the Perikatan Nasional government in the state. It led to speculation about the stability of PN's position as the state government.

A one-day Johor state assembly sitting is expected to be held on May 14.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats.

PN has 29 seats with Umno having 14 seats, followed by Bersatu (11), Malaysian Indian Congress (two), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (one) and an independent formerly from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats with DAP (14), Parti Amanah Negara (nine) and PKR (four).

Meanwhile, Mr Osman said Bersatu was going through "uncertain" times in the country's political environment.

The Kempas assemblyman said there no proper explanation had been forthcoming from the leadership over what had happened to Bersatu within the last couple of months.

"There are many things that we, in Johor, do not know about such as the reason we decided to leave Pakatan Harapan, why Bersatu is joining up with Umno, and the relationship between Muhyiddin and Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

"Furthermore, constant statements coming from various Bersatu leaders did not help the situation and only created more confusion among grassroots members, " he said when contacted on Friday (May 8).

Mr Osman added it was important for the party leadership to give a proper explanation on issues affecting Bersatu.

"I been told that an explanation will come once the whole Covid-19 pandemic is over, but I am hopeful that it will happen sooner rather than later, " he added.