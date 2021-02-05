Malaysia's PM makes first official trip overseas - to Indonesia

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has made his first official trip abroad.

His trip to Indonesia yesterday through a special invitation by President Joko Widodo is his first official visit to the country since assuming office last March.

"There are several important matters involving the interests of both countries which require further discussions and mutual understanding such as economic cooperation, regional and bilateral security as well as joint efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Both leaders have agreed to have a face-to-face meeting," Wisma Putra said in a statement.

Owing to the Covid-19 situation, it added that Tan Sri Muhyiddin had instructed that his visit would be less than 24 hours.

"In order to fulfil the logistical requirements, the Indonesian President had personally instructed for the official venue of the visit to be held at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta instead of Istana Bogor, West Java," it said.

The Malaysian leader is accompanied by a small delegation comprising Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein - who will hold a discussion with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi - and senior government officials.

Mr Muhyiddin is scheduled to meet Mr Joko early today and perform prayers at Baiturrahim Mosque after the meeting.

He will be treated to a luncheon before travelling back to Malaysia and placed under mandatory quarantine.

At their meeting, both leaders will address common challenges of the pandemic, including cooperation in several key areas.

Among them are efforts to combat international discrimination against Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil and transboundary haze.

Also on the agenda will be the potential involvement of Malaysian businesses to ensure the successful implementation of Indonesia's plan to relocate its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

On the pandemic, Wisma Putra said both countries would look into ways to intensify negotiations on a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) for official and business travel.

"It is important to highlight that this negotiation will deliberate on the standard operating procedure that can be agreed upon by both countries," the statement added.

However, Wisma Putra said the RGL would not be implemented immediately as it would be subject to the Covid-19 status and approval of the health authorities of both countries.

Mr Muhyiddin will also look at acquiring best practices in the use of Covid-19 vaccines from Indonesia in the light that the country has begun its vaccination roll-out.

"This knowledge-sharing initiative will benefit Malaysia with its own vaccination programme to start soon," it said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK