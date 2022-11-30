Malaysia's Petronas posts near doubling of Q3 profit to S$9.5 billion

Petronas says oil prices remain volatile. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday posted a near doubling of its third quarter profit year-on-year, and warned of continuing volatility in oil and gas prices.

The company reported a profit of RM30.8 billion (S$9.5 billion) in the July-September period, compared with a profit of RM16.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose 61 per cent to RM99.2 billion, thanks to favourable prices for major products and the impact of the exchange rate.

“Oil and gas prices will remain volatile, influenced by intensifying geopolitical and economic headwinds,” Petronas said in its financial report.

Chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the firm is taking deliberate steps to unlock new value from its core portfolio with a focus on decarbonisation.

Petronas will also pursue attractive opportunities in cleaner energy solutions, he added. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Malaysia's Petronas to fight seizure of Luxembourg assets
Aramco, BP report high earnings as oil and gas prices surge

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top