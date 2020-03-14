Malaysia's Perlis state cancels Friday prayers

Malaysia's northern state of Perlis cancelled Friday prayers yesterday, while the Federal Territories announced that the service could go on with some adjustments, after several attendees of an Islamic meeting in Selangor tested positive for the coronavirus.

Perlis Crown Prince Syed Faizuddin Putra Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said in a statement that the decision was made following a decree from the state's ruler based on the recommendations of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, federal Islamic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad said the obligatory Friday weekly prayers would continue, with several recommendations. These included asking those with possible coronavirus symptoms to be exempted from attending.

The minister also urged shortening the Friday sermons and for people to do ablutions at home, so that congregants would not be crowding round taps in the mosque to wash themselves before the prayers.

"It is also proposed that the mosque provide hand sanitiser and masks as a safety and preventive measure," Datuk Seri Zulkifli said in a statement.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that all big gatherings such as international meetings, sporting and social events will be cancelled or postponed until April 30.

All 70 mosques in Singapore were closed for five days for cleaning from yesterday, and no congregational prayers were held following the infection of two Singaporeans who attended the Islamic gathering in Selangor. Singapore said it was investigating and identifying its 95 citizens who attended the Malaysian meeting that was attended by some 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreign nationals.

Eleven of the cases linked to the meeting have cropped up in people in Brunei - the country's first cases of the coronavirus. Some 90 people from Brunei attended the gathering. Meanwhile, the Malaysian authorities are tracking around 14,500 of its citizens who were at the gathering and who are believed to have dispersed across the country.

On Thursday, the Catholic Bishops of Peninsular Malaysia announced that all weekend and weekday public masses will be suspended from today to March 29.

"This coincides with the public school holidays. We therefore exempt all Catholics from fulfilling their Sunday obligation of assisting and attending mass during this period," the bishops said in a statement, adding that the suspension could serve as a form of spiritual "devotion".

As of yesterday, 197 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Malaysia.