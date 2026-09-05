Malaysia’s PAS wants unity, but on whose terms?

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Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) leaders gathering on stage with UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (in red) at PAS’ annual party congress, or muktamar, in Pengkalan Chepa, near Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Sept 4, as the rival Malay-based parties seek to strengthen their cooperation.

KOTA BHARU – At the 72nd annual congress of Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, UMNO Youth chief Akmal Saleh attended the opening ceremony of the party’s Youth wing on Sept 3 as a guest.

At the main party congress, or muktamar, the next day , UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki took his place on stage among the PAS leadership – and even waved the green PAS flag.