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Malaysia’s PAS wants unity, but on whose terms?

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Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) leaders gather on stage with UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (in red), at PAS’ annual party congress, or muktamar, in Pengkalan Chepa, near Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Sept 4, 2026, as the rival Malay-based parties seek to strengthen their cooperation. Note: PAS president Hadi Awang is standing front, centre, in long black vest.

Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) leaders gathering on stage with UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (in red) at PAS’ annual party congress, or muktamar, in Pengkalan Chepa, near Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Sept 4, as the rival Malay-based parties seek to strengthen their cooperation.

ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN

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Hazlin Hassan

  • PAS and UMNO are edging towards further cooperation in the name of Malay unity, but neither appears willing to play second fiddle.
  • Buoyed by significant electoral strength, the opposition Islamist party insists on defending all its seats and expanding its territory, showing little willingness to concede ground.
  • Seat-allocation negotiations, especially in Melaka, remain delicate, with both sides cautious and analysts noting the need for cooperation despite the rivalry.

AI generated

KOTA BHARU – At the 72nd annual congress of Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, UMNO Youth chief Akmal Saleh attended the opening ceremony of the party’s Youth wing on Sept 3 as a guest.

At the main party congress, or muktamar, the next day, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki took his place on stage among the PAS leadership – and even waved the green PAS flag.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.