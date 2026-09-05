News analysis
Malaysia’s PAS wants unity, but on whose terms?
- PAS and UMNO are edging towards further cooperation in the name of Malay unity, but neither appears willing to play second fiddle.
- Buoyed by significant electoral strength, the opposition Islamist party insists on defending all its seats and expanding its territory, showing little willingness to concede ground.
- Seat-allocation negotiations, especially in Melaka, remain delicate, with both sides cautious and analysts noting the need for cooperation despite the rivalry.
AI generated
KOTA BHARU – At the 72nd annual congress of Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, UMNO Youth chief Akmal Saleh attended the opening ceremony of the party’s Youth wing on Sept 3 as a guest.
At the main party congress, or muktamar, the next day, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki took his place on stage among the PAS leadership – and even waved the green PAS flag.