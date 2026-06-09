Malaysia’s PAS party cuts ties with Bersatu, says president Abdul Hadi Awang

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PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (second from left) says the party will end its ties with Bersatu, while remaining open to electoral cooperation with it.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has decided to terminate its political cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), says Abdul Hadi Awang, president of the Islamist PAS.

Abdul Hadi made the statement after a special meeting of the PAS central working committee at the PAS headquarters on the evening of June 8.

“We have decided to terminate all political cooperation with Bersatu and review the position and future direction of PAS-Bersatu political cooperation based on current reports, studies, and assessments.

“We endorse the decision of the Syura Council of Ulama meeting on June 2 regarding policy, legal (Shariah), and public interest (maslahah) considerations concerning PAS’ political cooperation, based on the principle of Muslim unity (penyatuan ummah).

“We will explore a form of political understanding and electoral cooperation (electoral pact) for the sake of Muslim unity, in preparation for the state elections and the 16th General Election, and to welcome the intention of academics, professionals, political leaders, and community activists to join PAS,” said Abdul Hadi.

The leaders of PAS and Bersatu – the two main components and co-founders of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance – have been butting heads since December 2025.

On June 7, Bersatu reiterated its determination and commitment to maintain good relations with PAS in PN.

Bersatu’s president Muhyiddin Yassin made the comment after confirming he received a letter from PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan dated June 6.

The letter allegedly addressed the relationship between Bersatu and PAS, along with suggestions to strengthen PN.

“I will give the necessary attention to the suggestions made and bring them to the party Supreme Council meeting for a more detailed discussion,” he said in a post on his social media on June 7.

PAS and Bersatu have had a strained relationship over the past few months.

The tensions erupted in the PN-governed Perlis state on Dec 22 when Bersatu’s five legislators, along with three from PAS, declared they had lost confidence in the Menteri Besar’s leadership. The crisis saw PAS Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli ousted and replaced by Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah.

PAS leaders have criticised Bersatu over what they viewed as a betrayal, and the dispute ultimately led to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin stepping down as PN chairman.

PAS’ vice-president and Terengganu Menteri Besar , Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar then took over the chairmanship of the coalition.

On May 22, PAS president Abdul Hadi said that PAS will review its cooperation with Bersatu in Perikatan as the latter had allegedly not kept its promises and allegedly also stopped other political parties from joining Perikatan. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK