Malaysia’s Parliament observes moment of silence for Iran leader Khamenei and Iranians

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim expressed condolences while condemning the barbaric and violent attack on Iran by Israel with the backing of the US.

Follow our live coverage here.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Parliament on March 2 observed a moment of silence over the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his people.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed condolences while condemning the barbaric and violent attack on Iran by Israel with the backing of the US .

“I would like to express condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei and his family; the leaders as well as the education community who were killed by the bomb attack by Israel and the United States.

“This includes Iranian Defence Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; armed forces leaders as well as the people and the 180 children killed in Minab, Iran,” he told Parliament’s Lower House on March 2.

Datuk Seri Anwar said this when tabling an emergency motion to address the attack on Iran by Israel with the backing of the US.

On March 1, Iranian state media announced that Mr Khamenei was dead following wide-ranging strikes on Iran by the US and Israel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared Mr Khamenei dead following Feb 28’s attacks which targeted key locations where the Iranian leadership was meeting, killing top officials.

The attack reportedly killed more than 200 people according to the Red Crescent, triggering retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military forces based in the Middle East. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK