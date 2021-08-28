News analysis

Malaysia's opposition warms to new PM - who offers same deal as his predecessor

Malaysia Correspondent
  • Published
    33 min ago
Malaysia's main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) has quickly warmed to an offer to work with new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, merely days after rejecting a similar overture from his predecessor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down last week.

Just before resigning, Mr Muhyiddin had offered the opposition bloc led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the opportunity to strike a deal on several drastic reforms in return for their backing for his premiership.

