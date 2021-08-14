Malaysia's opposition rejects Muhyiddin's olive branch but lacks counter-offer

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's last ditch concessions to seek bipartisan support at next month's confidence vote has upped the ante on Malaysia's opposition.

Even though leaders of the 105-strong opposition and Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp of about 15 lawmakers rejected the offer out of hand, they have yet to coalesce behind opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, or any other MP, to succeed the Premier. Furthermore, none have articulated a better proposal than what the Premier has on the table.