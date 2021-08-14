News analysis

Malaysia's opposition rejects Muhyiddin's olive branch but lacks counter-offer

Malaysia Bureau Chief
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Aug 13 that if he wins the confidence vote, he will make six reforms, and a seventh if it is by two-thirds majority.PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    50 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's last ditch concessions to seek bipartisan support at next month's confidence vote has upped the ante on Malaysia's opposition.

Even though leaders of the 105-strong opposition and Umno president Zahid Hamidi's camp of about 15 lawmakers rejected the offer out of hand, they have yet to coalesce behind opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, or any other MP, to succeed the Premier. Furthermore, none have articulated a better proposal than what the Premier has on the table.

