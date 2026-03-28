Malaysia’s nuclear energy plan under review

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Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the move is a strategic effort to strengthen long-term energy security while supporting the nation’s clean energy transition.

PUTRAJAYA – MyPOWER Corporation Malaysia is undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the country’s potential nuclear energy programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said this covers policy development, legal and regulatory frameworks, project feasibility, industry participation, stakeholder engagement and human capital development.

He said the move to explore nuclear energy for electricity generation is a strategic effort to strengthen long-term energy security while supporting the nation’s clean energy transition.

“The need to evaluate the feasibility of nuclear energy is increasingly relevant amid a changing global energy landscape shaped by geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuations in fuel supply and prices,” he said in a statement on March 27 , Bernama reported.

MyPOWER, an agency under the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry, has been appointed as the Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation.

It is tasked with coordinating preparations based on the phased approach recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Datuk Seri Fadillah pointed out that global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and disruptions to key energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz have affected energy markets and supply stability.

“In this context, nuclear energy offers stable, low-carbon baseload power and can reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.

He added that several ASEAN countries are also revisiting nuclear energy as part of their diversification strategies.

The Philippines is targeting up to 4,800 MW of nuclear capacity by 2050, while Vietnam has reintroduced nuclear power into its national energy plan.

Indonesia, meanwhile, is exploring small modular reactors, including floating reactors, with a target timeline around 2030.

Mr Fadillah stressed that Malaysia’s priority is to ensure any future nuclear development is carefully evaluated through comprehensive technical analysis and aligned with national priorities and international obligations.

The approach, he said, reflects the Madani Malaysia vision, which emphasises sustainable, knowledge-driven development for the well-being of current and future generations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK