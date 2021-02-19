Malaysia's news portal Malaysiakini guilty of contempt, rules Federal Court

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS) - Malaysia's Federal Court has ruled that Malaysiakini is in contempt of court over readers' comments that criticise the judiciary on an article it posted last year, in a case widely seen as a test of media freedom in the South-east Asian nation.

In a 6-1 majority decision, the court held that the online portal had failed to cast reasonable doubt on the allegation against it.

"We are therefore satisfied that a case of contempt had been made against Malaysiakini," Court of Appeal president Rohana Yusuf said on Friday (Feb 19).

The apex court, however, found that Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan is not liable of contempt.

Last year, Malaysia’s attorney-general filed an application to cite Malaysiakini and Mr Gan for contempt of court over five comments posted by readers on its website that it said undermined public confidence in the judiciary.

It is unlikely Malaysiakini will be able to appeal the verdict since the case was heard before the country’s highest court.

Malaysiakini and Mr Gan have maintained that they could not be held responsible and the offending comments had been immediately removed after they were contacted by police.

Mr Gan and Malaysiakini’s legal team could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday with the court still in session and ahead of a sentence being announced.

In January, Mr Gan said reporters should not “give up” in the face of what he described as “harassment” by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

He said in the two decades since he founded Malaysiakini, its journalists had been declared traitors, faced debilitating cyber attacks, kicked out of press conferences, arrested, and raided by the police.

Malaysia has moved up the World Press Freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders in recent years. But rights groups have said freedom of speech and freedom of the press face renewed pressure after an unexpected change to a Muhyiddin government in March last year.

The government had denied that it was clamping down on media freedom.