Malaysia's new Covid-19 cases drop below 5,000 mark, with 4,949 reported

PETALING JAYA/KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 4,949 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (June 14), bringing the total number of infections in the country since the pandemic began to 662,457 cases.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still had the most cases with 1,523 people testing positive, followed by Sarawak (744), Kuala Lumpur (503) and Johor (430).

Approximately 4.5 million people, including 2.5 million senior citizens, have registered for the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said the programme's coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin at a press conference on Monday.

More than 13 million people in total have registered for vaccination, he said.

"The total number of vaccine doses given to date is 4,490,270, with 1,357,966 people having received two doses," said Mr Khairy, adding that more than five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed nationwide.

He said that 1,333,800 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive between this week and early July.

Meanwhile, health officials and police are searching for a Covid-19-positive senior citizen who went missing before he could be taken to a hospital in Sandakan, a city in the Malaysian state of Sabah, for further treatment on Sunday.