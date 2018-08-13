Malaysia's National Service programme, National Civics Bureau abolished, says Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR - Both the National Service programme and the National Civics Bureau (BTN) have been abolished with immediate effect, said Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman on Monday (Aug 13).

Mr Syed Saddiq said the matter was decided in two previous Cabinet meetings, New Straits Times reported.

He added that all the manpower and resources will be absorbed into the relevant ministries.

"The NS and BTN will be replaced with new programmes that can build future youths that have vision and strong personal character.

"The new programme, which would be managed by Youth and Sports Ministry, will involve a restructuring of functions, positions, allocations of finance and assets," he said at the Parliament lobby.

The Pakatan Harapan government has been under pressure to terminate the BTN due to prevailing suspicions that the agency was effectively a propaganda arm set up by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, Malay Mail reported.

Mr Syed Saddiq said that the new programme would be structured holistically by combining high impact indoor and outdoor activities, NST reported.

He said it aims to bring out the potential of youths as strategic partners in developing the country in line with the Federal Constitution.

"Elements to be inculcated (in youths via the new programme) are to build spirit, character and national integration, spirit to the nation, identity and political socialisation.

"These improvements are in line with the ministry's aims to uphold the voice of youths in the New Malaysia landscape," he said.

He said the new programme will involve collaboration with multiple ministries and agencies such as the Prime Minister's Department, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Defence Ministry, and the Education Ministry.

"Also involved are non-governmental organisations such as youth organisations to fine-tune an effective implementation mechanism.

Mr Syed Saddiq said that these efforts reflect the government's aspirations to ensure the new programme is inclusive, transparent, and free from political and racial elements.

The NS programme was introduced by the Barisan Nasional administration in Feb 2004 to strengthen youth's personal character and national spirit, according to NST.

The BTN was established as a unit of the Prime Miniser's Department in 1981, with an aim to inculcate patriotism and noble values as well as love for the nation among Malaysians.

Mr Syed Saddiq had earlier said BTN had deviated from the principles for which it was set up and had been manipulated for political purposes.