The former prime minister will remain as Bersatu president.

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Dec 30 he will resign as chairman of the opposition bloc Perikatan Nasiona (PN), effective Jan1, 2026.

Muhyiddin has served as the coalition’s leader since its inception after a political crisis in 2020 that saw him appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister .

He served just 17 months as premier, resigning the following year amid criticism over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

“I would like to thank all the PN leaders who have given me full support during my time leading PN since its establishment five years ago. I wish all the best to the PN leadership and its member parties,” he said in a statement on Dec 30.

Moments after Muhyiddin announced his own resignation, Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal announced he is stepping down from his position.

“I resign as Johor PN chairman. I, too, lost my position as MB (Menteri Besar), so I gladly step down as PN (state) chairman,” said Datuk Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Johor Bersatu chief.

Dr Sahruddin is a former Johor Menteri Besar, who was replaced by current MB Hasni Mohammad after Bersatu’s withdrawal from the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition in Johor in 2020.

Muhyiddin’s resignation as opposition chair comes amid tensions in December within the Malay Muslim-dominated PN coalition, with popular Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) accusing Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party of initiating a leadership coup in Perlis state , which is governed by the bloc.

It is unclear who will take over leadership of the PN bloc, as Muhyiddin was one of its few leaders with broad appeal.

Malaysia is a multi-racial, multi-faith country, with ethnic-Malay Muslims accounting for over 60 per cent of the population while ethnic Indians and Chinese form sizeable minorities.

PN made inroads among Malaysia’s majority ethnic-Malay Muslims in 2022‘s general election, and its popularity among more traditional Malays and young voters is seen as a threat to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s progressive, multi-ethnic alliance. REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK