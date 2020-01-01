Malaysia's motorcycle hailing service Dego Ride begins operations as company looks to expand coverage

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The operations of Malaysia's homegrown motorcycle hailing company Dego Ride went live on New Year's Day (Jan 1) with over 700 approved riders, and it is set to expand its operations.

Its founder and chief executive officer Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj said on Wednesday (Jan 1) that the bike hailing operation currently covered areas from Putrajaya to Shah Alam.

The company expects to widen coverage as it is in the process of vetting over 4,000 rider applications, he said.

Dego Ride's motorcyle taxis offer the first 3km ride at RM3 (about S$1), with RM1 charged for every subsequent kilometre.

It is also looking for women motorcycle taxi riders.

"Under Dego Ride, male and female riders will cater to passengers of their own gender," Mr Nabil said at the launch ceremony of the Dego Ride app at its headquarters in Taman Melawati at the edge of Kuala Lumpur.

"We call on more women rider to join us, as there has been high demand from female passengers for their last mile connections," he said.

Passengers can download the app online and start using the motorcycle e-hailing service immediately, a far cry from February 2017 when the previous government banned the app over public safety concerns.

The Malaysia government in November last year allowed motorcycle hailing firms to start on a limited scale this month (January) to gauge demand.

Dego Ride will have to compete with competitors including Indonesia's Gojek which is entering the Malaysian market.

Malaysia's Minister Anthony Loke in November told Parliament: "Bike hailing will be an important component in providing a comprehensive public transport system, as a mode for first- and last-mile connectivity."

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was at the Dego Ride launching ceremony on Wednesday, lauded Dego Ride's effort in providing job opportunities to youths.