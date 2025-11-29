Malaysia’s meteorological agency lifts continuous rain warning for several states

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has lifted its continuous rain warning for several states in Peninsular Malaysia as the weather is set to improve.

Its director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, would have their warnings lifted.

This comes after heavy continuous rain warnings were issued across multiple states in the peninsula on Nov 28 after the emergence of Senyar, the first ever tropical storm to hit the west coast of Malaysia .

“The continuous rain warnings (over) the danger, heavy and alert levels, which were issued at 4.30pm on (Nov 29) for the areas concerned, have been lifted,” Dr Hisham said in a statement on Nov 29.

“Based on weather model analysis, the weather is expected to improve and there is no potential for continuous rainfall.”

The public is reminded to stay up to date about weather information, advisories, forecasts, and warnings issued by MetMalaysia through its website www.met.gov.my or its social media channels during this monsoon season. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK