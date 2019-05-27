Malaysia's law minister denies interfering with Singapore's judicial system

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's de facto Law Minister Liew Vui Keong has denied interfering with the Singapore Court of Appeal's decision to stay the execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, a Malaysian citizen convicted of a drug charge.

Mr Liew, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said "a certain quarter" in Singapore - whom he did not identify - had made serious allegations against him about the matter in the past few days.

"The allegation that I have interfered with their judicial system is totally unfounded and baseless. It's purely a figment of someone's imagination," he said on Sunday (May 26).

Mr Liew said he wanted to place the narrative of events in a correct perspective to avoid further confusion and unnecessary innuendos from some people.

Pannir Selvam, 32, was convicted in 2017 of trafficking 51.84g of diamorphine or heroin at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 3, 2014, and was sentenced to death by hanging.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob later rejected a clemency appeal from his family.

Pannir Selvam then filed an application for a stay of execution before the Singapore Court of Appeal on May 22, two days before he was due to be executed in Changi Prison.

The court, after hearing submissions from Pannir Selvam's lawyer the next day, granted a stay of execution.

Mr Liew said he was notified last Monday about the impending execution by rights group Lawyers for Liberty.

At about the same time, Pannir Selvam's family issued a press release urging Mr Liew and the Malaysian government to look into the matter.

Mr Liew said he managed to speak to Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Law last Wednesday afternoon.

"As time was pressing, I sought our Foreign Minister's blessings to communicate with the Singapore government and to write an e-mail to them where I made a representation based on valid legal grounds," he said.

Last Friday - a day after the Singapore Court of Appeal decision - Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam was reported saying that Singapore could not make exceptions for Malaysians sentenced to death for their offences, as it would undermine the rule of law in the Republic.