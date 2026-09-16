Malaysia’s KLIA ride-hailing pickup surcharge slashed to flat 63 cent fee

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The fee, inclusive of tax, is standardised across KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

PETALING JAYA – The entry fee for e-hailing vehicles at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been revised to 2 ringgit (63 Singapore cents) effective on Sept 16. The fee, inclusive of tax, is standardised across Terminals 1 and 2.

KLIA passenger experience senior general manager Abdul Hasman Abdul Muhimin said the revised fee represents a reduction from the previous charges of 3 ringgit at Terminal 1 and 2.16 ringgit at Terminal 2, giving passengers a single, consistent rate for e-hailing pickups at both terminals.

“The standardisation is aimed at providing greater consistency and clarity for passengers and e-hailing operators, while supporting a more streamlined pickup experience across both terminals,” Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said in a statement.

The statement added that the enhanced e-hailing facilities introduced at Terminal 1 in August as part of improvement initiatives have also recorded encouraging improvements in operational performance.

According to MAHB, about 99 per cent of e-hailing drivers now complete passenger pickups and exit within the allocated 10-minute grace period, up from 49 per cent previously.

“Daily vehicle volume entering the pickup lanes has decreased by 13.5 per cent, from 8,124 to 7,024 vehicles.

“This reflects improved control of e-hailing operations, with reduced unauthorised activity, unnecessary vehicle circulation and prolonged idling, while maintaining smooth access for genuine passenger pickups.

“Pickup bays are clearing more quickly, while passengers no longer need to wait along a crowded kerbside,” it said.

The upgraded facilities at Terminal 1 include a license plate recognition (LPR) system integrated with passenger information display screens, self-service kiosks, dedicated passenger waiting areas, structured pickup bays and on-ground marshals to assist passengers and facilitate traffic flow. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK