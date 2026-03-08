Malaysia’s KLIA baggage handling system suffers temporary outage after power trip

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The baggage handling system at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) experienced a temporary disruption that lasted little over an hour following a brief power trip on March 6.

In a Facebook post at 7.44pm, the KL International Airport Facebook page said the incident caused delays in baggage delivery for passengers.

“Our technical teams are in the process of resetting the system and restoring normal operations. As part of the safety protocols, the reset process requires several checks and may take some time to complete.

“We are expecting some delays in baggage delivery while the system is being brought back online. Our teams on the ground, together with airline ground handlers, are working to minimise any inconvenience to passengers,” it said.

However, the airport announced that the baggage handling system was successfully restored at 8.37pm following the earlier power trip.

It added that operations were back to normal and thanked everyone for their patience as well as understanding. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK