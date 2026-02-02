Malaysia’s KLIA aerotrain system functioning as intended, according to independent assessment

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia Airports Holdings said the assessors found the disruptions to the KLIA aerotrain system did not pose a safety risk.

– Independent railway assessors have confirmed that the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) aerotrain system is operating as intended, with service disruptions since commissioning being commonly encountered in the early operational phase of complex rail systems.

Malaysia Airports Holdings said in a statement on Feb 2 that the assessors found the disruptions did not pose a safety risk, as structured engineering controls and continuous monitoring are in place to manage the issues effectively.

“During the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP), which commenced on Nov 15, Aerotrain operations have remained stable, recording an operational service availability of 100 per cent in December, up from 98.67 per cent in July, reflecting high system availability while inspection, testing and validation activities were carried out,” it said.

The independent assessment identified two critical systems with a direct influence on train reliability, service availability and recovery performance: the power supply system and the rolling stock.

For the power supply system, while the overall design and protection systems were found to be adequate and generally operating as intended, areas such as installation quality, power rail condition monitoring and clarity of operational roles require continued focus to strengthen long-term reliability.

For the rolling stock, particular attention was paid to the current collector device, which affects traction continuity and service stability due to its close interaction with the power rail.

According to Malaysia Airports Holdings, the action plan has been implemented through coordinated workstreams covering inspection and rectification, systems testing and validation and trial operations.

“Inspection and rectification activities across the Aerotrain system have been completed, with the programme now at the final milestone to close out remaining rectification actions identified during system-wide inspections,” it added.

During the implementation of the action plan, the airport operator said engineering hours were initially scheduled from 9pm to 7am, but were later shortened to 11pm to 7am to accommodate festive and school holiday peak periods.

Malaysia Airports Holdings said it will continue to implement the remaining CAP measures in a coordinated and proportionate manner, supported by ongoing monitoring and independent oversight to further strengthen system reliability and ensure consistent Aerotrain operations at KLIA. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK