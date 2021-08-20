Malaysia's King affirms Ismail Sabri as new prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King confirmed on Friday (Aug 20) that Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be the country's ninth prime minister, after a brief meeting with the country's other state rulers.

Minutes after the "special discussion" concluded at around 4.30pm at Istana Negara, the palace issued a statement saying that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah "has consented to appoint Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri" and will swear him in at 2.30pm on Saturday.

"His Majesty expressed hope that with the appointment of the new prime minister, the political crisis will end swiftly and all MPs can set aside narrow political agendas to unite and cooperate to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic for the sake of the public and nation," the statement said.

"His Majesty reiterated that the public should not be burdened by a protracted political crisis at a time when the country is facing a health crisis and an economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"MPs are reminded that they should show solidarity by prioritising and showing commitment towards serving the public," Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in the statement.

It said Datuk Seri Ismail, 61, has the support of 114 MPs. This had been expressed in writing and when they were granted an audience by the King on Thursday.

Mr Ismail's name was forwarded to the King as the next prime minister after Monday's resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who lost support from 15 Umno MPs. The Muhyiddin administration lasted for nearly 18 months.

The 114 federal lawmakers supporting Mr Ismail are an exact replica of those who backed Mr Muhyiddin when he became prime minister in March last year, following the sudden resignation of then Premier Mahathir Mohamad, who was head of the 22-month old governing coalition Pakatan Harapan.

These 114 MPs include members of Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Islam SeMalaysia, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Umno - except for renegade MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah - as well as several smaller parties and independents.