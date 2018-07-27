Malaysia's Istana staff come together to collect funds to help pay national debt

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - The staff at Malaysia's national palace, the Istana Negara, on Friday (July 27) banded together to launch the collection of funds to help pay the country's national debt.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said the launching of the Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) at the Istana Negara was a manifestation of the solidarity of the 650 members of the palace staff, following a move by the Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V to contribute 10 per cent of his allowances and emoluments each month to the fund.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, soon after winning the May general election, set up THM -Harapan Fund Malaysia - to help pay for the country's debt of RM1 trillion (S$340 billion).

The THM has collected so far collected more than RM165 million from Malaysians.

Datuk Wan Ahmad said no target was set for the amount to be collected because what is important is the spirit of donating to help the country.

The collection will run for two weeks, he said when met by reporters after the THM launching ceremony.

He said the the fund was launched this week in conjunction with Malaysia's Independence Month in August.

Sultan Muhammad V on June 11 gave his consent to allocate 10 per cent of his allowances and emoluments for the fund during his five-year reign that will end on 2021.