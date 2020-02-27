Malaysia's interim PM Mahathir unveils $6.6b economic stimulus package

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled a financial stimulus package worth RM20 billion (S$6.6 billion) on Thursday (Feb 27) to boost the country's flagging economy assailed by the coronavirus outbreak and political uncertainty.

The stimulus package is targeted at tackling the impact of the outbreak, spurring growth and encouraging quality investments, Tun Dr Mahathir said.

In a statement, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia's outbreak of the viral disease now known as Covid-19 has been well contained, with most of those infected having fully recovered. Even so, he said the disease has had a significant impact on the global economy and Malaysia, with the sharp decline in tourist arrivals throughout the region.

“The government is introducing the economic stimulus package 2020 to ensure the risks related to the outbreak can be tackled effectively,” he said.

"To mitigate the impact, the Government will implement a three-pronged approach - first, to ease the cash flow of affected businesses, second, to assist affected individuals, and third, to stimulate demand for travel and tourism," he added.

The government’s package includes tax breaks and rescheduling of loans to ease the cash flow of businesses in the tourism sector that are most affected by the outbreak.

As part of the measures, hotels, travel agencies, airlines, shopping malls, conventions and exhibitions centres will also be given a 15 per cent discount in monthly electricity bills for a period of 6 months beginning from April until September. Hotels will also be exempted from the 6 per cent service tax, effective from March to August this year.

As a sign of appreciation to those in the front line of fighting the outbreak, doctors and other medical personnel directly involved in the containment efforts will be eligible for a special monthly critical allowance of RM400 while immigration and related front line staff will receive RM200 from February until the end of pandemic.

To help individuals affected by the outbreak, taxi drivers, tourist bus drivers, tourist guides and registered trishaw drivers will be given a payment of RM600 each.

"To date, the Ministry of Health has committed RM150 million to purchase the relevant equipment, medicine and consumables in the effort to contain Covid-19 outbreak," Dr Mahathir said, adding that the government will continue to provide the necessary resources to ensure the disease is well managed.

Malaysia recorded lacklustre growth figures last year, with GDP growth in the fourth quarter coming in at 3.6 per cent, below analyst forecasts. Full year growth stood at 4.3 percent.

The government had previously expected a 4.3 to 4.8 per cent GDP growth for 2019.

The drop was attributed to a slowdown in manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

With the coronavirus outbreak severely impacting China, Malaysia's largest trade partner, the central bank expects this year's first quarter GDP growth to be severely affected.