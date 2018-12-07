Malaysia's human rights day gathering postponed over security risks

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) said on Friday (Dec 7) that a mass gathering planned for Saturday (Dec 8) will be postponed.

The organiser had initially forecast that about 3,000 people would gather in a suburb near Kuala Lumpur for the event to celebrate human rights day. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was meant to be guest of honour.

The event, which Suhakam said had been planned months before, was called off after police asked the commission to postpone the event due to "security risks arising out of Saturday's events that borders on national security", according to a statement from the commission.

The Suhakam gathering was one of two planned in KL on Saturday, stirring unease among the police and prompting a travel warning from Singapore.

The country's largest Malay-Muslim political parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) are backing a racially charged rally about 10km away from where Suhakam's event was meant to be held.

Opposition party leaders have estimated that 500,000 of its members would show up in central Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the new administration backing down on ratifying a United Nations convention against racial discrimination.

"Suhakam is disappointed that a government committed to human rights would seem to be influenced by tactics of pressure and extremism that has resulted in the need to postpone the celebration," Suhakam chairman Razali Ismail said in the statement.

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan-led government promised in its election manifesto to ratify international conventions on human rights. Tun Mahathir, in a speech to the UN General Assembly in September had reiterated the coalition's promise.

However, subsequent nationwide protests against the administration's intention to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) had led to the government acquiesce without explanation.

Malay conservatives say ratifying ICERD would jeopardise Malay privileges under the country's decades-old affirmative action policy.

Though Umno and PAS leaders have said Saturday's rally would be peaceful, the authorities are not taking any chances. Police have announced that movements in and out of the city will be monitored from midnight on Friday, and that anti-riot personnel will be placed on standby.

City Hall, which granted the organisers permission to hold the rally at the historic Independence Square (Dataran Merdeka), had also advised its staff to not work and to remove their vehicles from the office premises. City Hall's office is located directly across the road from the rally venue. Other offices nearby have also advised their employees against leaving their vehicles at the office on Saturday.