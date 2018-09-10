Malaysia's Home Ministry sacks officer who was caught taking upskirt video

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Home Ministry has sacked an officer who was caught recording an upskirt video of a woman recently.

Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman said he was informed of the CCTV recording of the officer secretly taking the video. The incident is believed to have taken place in a shopping mall in the city.

The officer had made the indecent recording when the woman was carrying out an eye examination on Datuk Azis.

"The act is despicable and vile. I have decided to take stern action against the said officer," Mr Azis said, adding that he was unaware of the officer's act.

Mr Azis said that the officer was sacked, as it affected his image and the credibility of his position and office as a Deputy Minister.

"I apologise for the action of the said officer, and this has nothing to do with any officers in the Deputy Minister's office who serve with me," he said.

Mr Azis did not disclose the name of the officer in his statement.

A CCTV recording of the act as well as a copy of the police report has made its way on social media, with many condemning the immoral action.

In the short clip, the officer, seated next to the minister who was having his eyes tested, was caught surreptitiously slipping his camera under the woman's skirt while she was busy with the examination.

Sentul OCPD Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy, when contacted, confirmed that a report on the matter had been made.