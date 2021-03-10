Malaysia's High Court rules Christians can use word 'Allah' in publications

KUALA LUMPUR - After a legal battle that lasted more than a decade, the Malaysian High Court on Wednesday (March 10) granted a Malaysian Christian the right to use the word “Allah” in her religious practice.

The ruling quashed a three-decade government ban on Christians using the word “Allah” in their religious publications.

The court also allowed three other Arabic words to be used in Christian publications for educational purposes: Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

High Court judge Justice Nor Bee Ariffin affirmed the constitutional right of Ms Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, a Sarawakian Christian, to use the word “Allah” for her religious practice, some 13 years after the latter first filed a legal challenge on the matter.

Ms Ireland’s legal challenge started shortly after the government seized eight educational compact discs from her containing the word “Allah” at an airport in 2008, upon her return from Indonesia.

Following years of legal battle, Malaysia’s courts declared in 2014 that the seizure was unlawful, and the CDs, which was for Ms Ireland’s personal use, was returned to her in 2015, seven years after the seizure.

However, the previous court cases did not make a ruling on the constitutional points raised by Ms Ireland- namely her right to use the word “Allah” for religious purposes.

Datuk Nor Bee heard the constitutional points raised in the case more than three years years ago, in November 2017.

But the judge’s decision on the matter, initially scheduled to be delivered in 2018, has been delayed dozens of times as the parties attempted an out-of-court settlement before coronavirus-induced lockdown kicked in last year.

“She (Ms Ireland) has been deprived and there is no assurance that it won’t happen again,” the judge ruled on Wednesday.

The court’s decision also effectively quashed a 35-year-old circular by Malaysia’s Home Ministry, which bans the use of the word “Allah” in Christian publications.

At the height of the trial over the seizure, right-wing groups in Malaysia protested against the rights of non-Muslims using the word “Allah”.

Malaysian Christians have argued that they have used the word Allah, the Malay word for God, for centuries in their own religious practice.

Christianity is the third largest religion in Malaysia, and is practiced by 13 per cent of Malaysia’s population- a majority of them residing in the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak. Malaysia's Muslims comprise some 60 per cent of the 32 million population.