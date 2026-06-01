Malaysia’s Health Ministry cracks down on online promotion, sales of vapes, smoking products

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The ministry said the operation focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of all types of smoking products.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Health Ministry has launched a major crackdown against the promotion and sale of smoking and vape products online.

The ministry said the operation called Ops Selamat PaPa focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of all types of smoking products.

“Following its increasing and widespread use, this operation was launched to protect the younger generation from the dangers of smoking products including electronic cigarettes and vaping.

“We take the complaints raised on social media over online advertising and sales of vape products suspected of violating the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) seriously,” it said in a statement on June 1.

The Health Ministry said that following the complaints, the ministry had investigated 10 websites and asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block four of them under provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

It said the six other websites remain under investigation.

The ministry said as of April 30, a total of 34,903 enforcement operations were carried out following inspections at 683,704 premises nationwide.

The operations led to 233,831 compounds being issued for compoundable offences and 4,226 investigations initiated for non-compoundable offences.

As for cases prosecuted in court, the ministry said there are 398 ongoing cases while 204 cases have been concluded with fines amounting to almost RM1.2 million (S$381,910) imposed.

“We constantly monitor online advertising and promotion of tobacco products including the sale of vapes. We wish to stress that there will no compromise for those who violate laws,” the ministry said.

It also extended its appreciation to those who channelled information and complaints related to non-compliance of health laws to the ministry. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK