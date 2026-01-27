Malaysia’s health ministry assessing situation after reports of Nipah virus infections in India

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Health Ministry has given its assurance that border health control measures are constantly maintained, following reports of Nipah virus infections in India.

The ministry said in a statement on Jan 27 that it is actively verifying the reports through official channels, including engaging with the World Health Organization (WHO) and communicating with the relevant authorities.

“Any public health measures will be decided based on confirmed information and careful risk assessment, in line with national policies and established procedures,” it said.

It emphasised that public health preparedness at points of entry, including international airports, seaports and land border crossings, remains consistent and in accordance with established protocols.

Among the measures being taken are health surveillance and risk-based screening of travellers, clear referral pathways for those with symptoms or suspected illness, and operational readiness of emergency medical teams in line with infectious disease guidelines, it said.

The ministry stressed that border health control measures are always maintained, and would be scaled up proportionately in the event of evolving risk assessment and official epidemiological updates.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus disease is a zoonotic infection that can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals, contaminated food, or direct person-to-person contact.

It was reported earlier on Jan 27 that five people have contracted the virus in India’s West Bengal state, one of them in serious condition. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK