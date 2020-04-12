Malaysia's health chief warns against easing curbs

Malaysia's health chief yesterday warned against easing measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, after the government said it would let some industries operate during the country's partial shutdown.

The movement control order (MCO) has shut schools and non-essential businesses, confined people to their homes except to buy food, and closed Malaysia's borders to tourists since March 18.

In a move to cushion the economic impact of the shutdown, the government on Friday said the controls, which were due to end on Tuesday, would be extended to April 28, but that some businesses could resume work.

While the announcement was cheered by business owners and workers, the health authorities were less enthusiastic.

"The health ministry's recommendation is that we should maintain what we had done in MCO phase 1 and phase 2," director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his press briefing yesterday, referring to the first four weeks of the MCO. Phase 3 will be in force from April 15 to 28.

"Perhaps the planning can be done but implementation be delayed at this moment," he said, with regard to some businesses being allowed to reopen.

His remarks came as Malaysia continued to see the number of infections rise, with 184 new cases recorded yesterday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 4,530, the highest tally in South-east Asia. It has reported 73 deaths and 1,995 recoveries.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry had on Friday listed sectors that would be allowed to operate under phase 3, including the automotive, machinery and equipment, aerospace and construction industries.

Smaller businesses such as barbers, opticians, full laundry services, traditional health practitioners as well as hardware and electrical appliance stores were also given the green light to operate.

SME Association of Malaysia's president Michael Kang lauded the move but was concerned that the procedures to reopen businesses had yet to be finalised.

"We hope the government provides a clear policy (on resumption of businesses)," Datuk Kang said.

Meanwhile, the administration has yet to issue guidelines to these businesses on safety procedures to lower the risks of infection, especially at service providers such as barbers and opticians where people are in close proximity in enclosed spaces.

Online community Public Health Malaysia has advised on its Facebook page that business operators should ensure they are free of Covid-19 symptoms such as fever and cough, disinfect and ventilate their premises daily as well as screen their customers for symptoms of the virus.

The state governments of Penang and Negeri Sembilan, however, have said they are not allowing hair salons to reopen unless standard operating procedures are issued by the federal government.