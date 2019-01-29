Malaysia's government will wait for regulator's report before deciding on Huawei

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government is waiting for an official report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the country's communications regulator, before deciding on whether to ban Huawei from building its 5G infrastructure in Malaysia.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the agency was looking into the security concerns surrounding the telecommunication equipment manufacturer, and was preparing a report on the issue.

"MCMC is looking into all (these concerns) and subsequently come up with their report," he said at the launch of HeiTech's Venture Builder programme on Tuesday (Jan 29).

"Let us wait for them to come up with their report. We can take it from there. When they are ready, they will make an announcement," he said, adding that no official deadline had been set for the report to be prepared.

"When it comes to 5G, there are many views that have been put forward. The focus is for us to study the system and to make sure the system is secure because we anticipate this is a technology that is going to change things in the years to come," he said.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had previously said the government would conduct a study before making a decision on Huawei's participation in building 5G infrastructure in Malaysia.

Huawei has been banned from rolling out 5G in several other countries, amidst allegations of cyber-spying activities, even though no evidence has been put forward.