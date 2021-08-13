Malaysia's GDP slides 2% from first quarter, due to Covid-19 restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's economy grew by 16.1 per cent in the second quarter this year, compared with 2020 when a strict movement control order (MCO) was first imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But restrictions since May in a bid to curb a new wave of infections have resulted in the gross domestic product (GDP) declining by 2.0 per cent from the first quarter.

"While the containment measures weighed on growth, greater adaptability to restrictions and ongoing policy support have partly mitigated the impact," central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus said on Friday (Aug 13).

The strong growth also reflected the low base from the significant decline in activity during the second quarter of last year, when the MCO was first introduced and only relaxed in June.

According to the Department of Statistics, the economy grew by 7.1 per cent in the first half of the year compared with 2020, when GDP dropped by 8.4 per cent year on year.

"The economic performance in the second quarter of 2021 was supported by the continuous growth in the manufacturing sector and the rebound of services," said chief statistician Uzir Mahidin.

However, the outlook for the second half appears bleak, with full-year growth expected to moderate to 3.0 per cent to 4.0 per cent, about half the official forecast of up to 7.5 per cent predicted at the start of the year.

With the nationwide lockdown only easing slightly this month and the Klang Valley - Malaysia's economic hub - still in the strictest tier of restrictions, third-quarter figures are expected to dive before a year-end recovery.

“Malaysia’s growth recovery is expected to broadly resume in the later part of the second half of 2021 and improve going into 2022,” Datuk Nor Shamsiah said.

According to the Bank Negara Malaysia governor, the lockdown is expected to erode growth by 5 percentage points this year, given the daily losses of up to RM500 million (S$160 million).

Malaysia's deepening coronavirus crisis has seen infections and deaths repeatedly hit new highs despite more than three months of strict rules.