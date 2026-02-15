Malaysia’s front-line cops now equipped with body-worn cameras

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Police officers have indicated that the body-worn cameras are easy to operate and user-friendly.

- All front-line police personnel and officers throughout Malaysia have begun wearing body-worn cameras (BWC) as the police step up their efforts in the fight against misconduct, corruption and abuse of power.

This involves front-liners from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle and Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) and the Tourist Police Unit.

Datuk Seri Yusri Hassan Basri, director of JPJKK, said the usage of these body cameras will limit the opportunities for misconduct and enhance discipline and professionalism.

“Officers have largely welcomed and supported the use of these devices during their field duties, as the cameras can record all activities and actions.

“The public has also responded positively to the initiative, citing greater transparency in police actions, clearer clarification in cases of disputes or misunderstandings, improved discipline and professionalism among officers, better-controlled two-way interactions, and protection for both police personnel and members of the public,” he told The Star.

The roll-out of the BWCs began in October 2024 with 7,648 body cameras deployed to all state police contingents and formations.

“The cameras were distributed in stages. Now, all state police contingents are equipped with the devices,” Mr Yusri said.

This means all 6,449 personnel in the patrol units under JPJKK now have BWCs.

Mr Yusri said that since the start of implementation, there has been a significant reduction in cases of misconduct involving front-line personnel.

“It has proven to be highly effective. It has successfully reduced cases of misconduct, including corruption and abuse of power among the patrolling units.”

“This is because every action and interaction with the public is recorded. This has encouraged officers to comply with established procedures and instructions,” he said.

Overall, Mr Yusri expressed hope that the use of these body cameras would serve as a catalyst for a work culture based on integrity, accountability and public service orientation.

He said the cameras not only help prevent and reduce misconduct but also increase the public’s sense of safety.

“I also hope that with the body cameras worn on police uniforms, it will further enhance cooperation and relations bet­ween the public and the police, as every action is recorded,” he said.

He explained that BWC recordings can be used as court evidence in criminal cases, including cases where officers are falsely accused while carrying out enforcement duties.

Mr Yusri cited a case in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 11, 2024, when someone hurled abusive words at traffic personnel during an inspection and attempted to flee a roadblock.

A police report was lodged with BWC footage used as evidence. The culprit was later fined RM100 (S$32) under the Minor Offences Act.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) on the use of BWCs came into force on Feb 7, 2025, while the wearing of BWCs in lock-ups was enforced on Aug 22, 2025.

“Personnel who fail to comply with the SOP may face action under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations,” he said.

The BWC roll-out began on Oct 15, 2024, with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor police contingents receiving the devices, followed by Perlis on Nov 15 and Johor on Dec 10 of the same year.

The rest of the states received the cameras in stages.

Mr Yusri said that Selangor received the largest number of BWCs with 1,328 units distributed, followed by Perak (968) and Johor (952).

He said the police force is hoping to receive an additional 10,000 body cameras under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“The additional cameras would have improved specifications, including longer battery life. This has been identified as a key criterion for the next procurement phase,” he added.

Generally, he said that feedback from personnel indicates that the device is easy to operate and user-friendly. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK