Malaysia's former PM Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, continues to undergo treatment at the National Heart Institute but has been allowed to go home, his office said on Friday (Feb 4).

Dr Mahathir has been permitted to go home and return to the hospital for physiotherapy and further treatment and has been advised not to receive visitors, his office said in a statement.

In a video message, Dr Mahathir said he goes back to the hospital in the evenings after spending the day at home as he still has to undergo certain procedures.

"I have recovered, not fully," Dr Mahathir said in the video, in which he was also seen walking slowly.

The two-time prime minister of Malaysia is still an active lawmaker and was re-admitted to hospital for treatment after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what treatments Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had received.